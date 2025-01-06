Jackpot-winning number in Spain's El Niño lottery is drawn and this is where the tickets were sold

Miguel Lorenci Madrid Monday, 6 January 2025, 13:00 | Updated 13:20h.

The jackpot first prize number in Spain's El Niño lottery was drawn today (6 January), but raised no smiles in Malaga province. The number 78908 is the first prize and it was sold in several locations throughout the northwestern Spanish province of León.

It offers 200,000 euros per 'décimo' (tenth) to each lucky holder, although they will have to deduct the 20% the Treasury takes from their winnings.

The second prize, with 75,000 euros per tenth went to 06766 and the third prize, with 25,000 euros per tenth went to 66777.

The second prize has made itself felt in Malaga province. Specifically, the tickets were sold at the lottery office on Calle Abdalajís in the capital of the Costa delñ Sol and on the Carretera de Cádiz (kilometre 179) in Marbella.

The third prize has also been felt in the province. The winning number, with 25,000 euros per tenth was sold in the city in Catapilco 3, at the airport in terminal 3, in Cártama in Juan Carlos I number 73 and in Torre del Mar in Avenida Andalucía 85.

The tenths ending in 4276 and 1454 have won 350 euros; those ending in 798, 824, 794, 981, 548, 660, 366, 040, 756, 899, 184 and 404 have won 100 euros; and those ending in 31, 26, 89, 68 and 11 have won 40 euros.

Many people in Spain who are unlucky in the huge Christmas lottery (Lotería de Navidad), with the famous El Gordo jackpot on 22 December, typically try their luck again with the Lotería de El Niño.

There are documented references that in 1868 this draw was already popularly known as 'El Niño', perhaps as it coincides with Epiphany and Kings' Day, which is celebrated in Spain on 6 January.

According to official sources, it was not until 1941 that this draw was officially given its name and became the second most important draw in the national lottery after 'El Gordo'. At that time it consisted of four series of 42,000 tickets each, at 150 pesetas per ticket, divided into tenths (décimos) of 15 pesetas. That year 166,668 tickets were sold with a total takings of 25,230,000 pesetas, which brought in a profit of just over 7.7 million pesetas for the state.