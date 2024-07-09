Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Four-year-old boy dies after drowning at water park in Mallorca
112 incident

The young child was pulled from the pool in cardiorespiratory arrest on Saturday and he died in hospital at midday on Monday

Europa Press

Mallorca

Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 10:41

The four-year-old boy from Spain's Balearic Islands who drowned last Saturday in a water park in the town of Sa Coma (Mallorca) died at midday on Monday at the Son Espases Hospital, where he had been admitted .

The incident happened at around 12.30pm, when it was reported that a four-year-old boy had drowned in the swimming pool of a water park in Sa Coma.

The child was pulled out of the pool in cardiorespiratory arrest. The Medical Emergency Coordination Centre (CCUM) gave instructions to begin cardiopulmonary resuscitation of the child until the arrival of an ambulance at the scene.

The CCUM operators mobilised a rapid intervention vehicle, with a nurse and a technician, and a basic life support unit, as well as the doctor from the Son Servera PAC.

When the medical team arrived at the scene, they continued with the resuscitation manoeuvres, so that the child regained a pulse and after stabilisation was transferred to the paediatric intensive care unit of the Son Espases Hospital. Guardia Civil traffic officers helped manage the transfer of the child to the health facility.

