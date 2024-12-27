Four earthquakes registered in just over an hour in Spain's Valencia region

SUR / EP Malaga Friday, 27 December 2024, 08:29

Several towns in the Spanish region of Valencia recorded four earthquakes of varying magnitudes on Thursday (26 December), which occurred just over an hour apart in the same area. The emergency coordination centre of the region's Generalitat (CCE) activated Level 0 of the special plan for seismic Risk to monitor the earthquakes felt in Ribera Alta. The aim was to intensify the monitoring and, to enable this, an information note was sent to the municipalities of the region.

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the morning in Sumacàrcer (Valencia), at a depth of zero kilometres, according to Spain's national geographic institute (IGN). Moments later there was another one in the same town, followed by two more in Gavarda and Alcàntara del Xúquer, the last one with a magnitude of 3.0.

Specifically, the first earthquake, which happened at 10.11am, was located at a latitude of 39.1093 and a longitude of -0.6106. The second was recorded at 10.40am with a magnitude of 1.5, at a depth of 12 kilometres, a latitude of 39.0863 and a longitude of -0.6205.

The third earthquake was registered at 11.22am at a depth of four kilometres and had a magnitude of 2.1, at a latitude of 39.0969 and a longitude of -0.5696. And the fourth was at 11.44am at a depth of five kilometres and had a latitude of 39.0781 and a longitude of -0.5631.

The regional secretary for security and emergencies, Irene Rodríguez, after Thursday's meeting of the integrated operational coordination centre (Cecopi), said that municipal authorities in the area where the tremors were felt had been contacted, although she assured that the 112 emergency telephone number "has not received calls nor has any incident related to the earthquakes been detected", according to a statement issued by the Generalitat.

Earlier in the afternoon, the CEE indicated that technicians from the NGI reported that since the morning's earthquakes, no aftershocks "of any kind" have been recorded and pointed out that the 112 service had not received any calls or related incidents in the last few hours.