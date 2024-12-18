'Bleisure', just one of the five trends that will shape tourism in Spain in 2025

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 17:13

Spain's tourism sector is in good health. The desire to travel and get to know the world is on the increase and, as a result, the forecasts are for continued growth. But what factors will determine the future of tourism? Les Roches, one of the top training companies in the world that specialises in hotel management and tourism with a campus in Marbella, has detected the five main trends that will mark this sector in the coming year, with technology as the main catalyst.

Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches, anticipates a turning point in the sector: "2025 will be marked by a growing concern for long-term sustainability and quality of service, while the industry adapts to satisfy an increasingly discerning and aware traveller."

In Spain this year is expected to end with more than 95 million tourists and an expenditure of close to 128,000 million euros, according to projections based on data from the Spain's INE national statistics institute. To maintain this upward trend Les Roches focuses on five factors: sustainability driven by AI; getaways aimed at improving quality of life; 'bleisure' or the fusion between business and leisure; the creation of memories; and the training and development of talent.

Les Roches has discovered that more and more tourists are prioritising sustainability when making decisions about their destinations and experiences, opting for those that respect the environment and promote social responsibility. According to Cepsa's Energy Insight Report, 74% of tourists across the globe are committed to reducing their environmental footprint, and four out of ten consider the environmental impact when planning their trip.

Against this backdrop and with the emergence of AI as a tool to transform the accommodation sector, Les Roches points out that through advanced technologies, tour operators and hoteliers can improve energy efficiency and manage resources in real time, without compromising the quality and comfort of the guest experience.

Wellness getaways

In 2025, travel will be driven by getaways designed to improve quality of life. In this regard, they note that according to Hilton's annual trends report, more than half are willing to invest in holidays specifically designed to improve their quality of life and prolong their health. "AI, combined with smart devices, is transforming the wellness tourism industry by offering personalised programmes based on individual health data and preferences. Resorts and wellness destinations will use these technologies to design unique, tailored experiences," the business said.

Another trend for 2025 will be 'bleisure', or the fusion of business and leisure, which is increasingly being embraced by professionals who, after fulfilling their work commitments, are opting to extend their stay to enjoy the destination in a more relaxed way.

One of the factors driving this trend is the flexibility of remote working that allows tourists the freedom to extend their getaways, which in turn helps to reduce pressure on traditional holiday destinations. "Instead of frequent travel, tourists are opting for more immersive and prolonged experiences, immersing themselves more deeply in destinations," the company noted.

Another trend for the coming year is that tourists are looking to treasure memories, so they are looking for opportunities that allow them to create these experiences. Les Roches said this transformation is especially evident among younger generations and adds that, according to SiteMinder's Changing Traveller Report 2025, almost two out of three people are now more willing to travel to events, reflecting the growing importance of live experiences as an integral part of travel.

"From interactive to temporary exhibitions in hotels or urban spaces, the combination of tourism and art is becoming an attraction for tourists. Hotels are establishing themselves as creative epicentres, not only hosting art, but also promoting the preservation of cultural heritage".

But the determining factor will continue to be training and talent development. Díez de la Lastra stressed the importance of having a highly trained workforce. "We must offer a high quality service that not only meets, but exceeds tourists' expectations. To achieve this, it is essential to have specialised and flexible experts, who master both traditional service skills and the most advanced technological tools," he said.