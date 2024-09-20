These are the five provinces where the most vehicles are stolen in Spain

A.P. Madrid Friday, 20 September 2024, 18:28 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

There was a 2.5 per cent increase in car theft in the first half of 2024 in Spain compared to the same period last year. This increase is higher in the provinces of Malaga, Cantabria, Tarragona, Girona and Alicante, according to the quarterly crime balance of the national Ministry of the Interior.

Between April and June a total of 8,241 registered vehicles were stolen in Spain, a higher figure than in the same months in 2023, when 213 fewer units were stolen. This period includes holidays such as the 1 May public holiday or San Isidro, which are particularly sensitive due to journeys away from the usual place of residence and people leaving their cars at home and choosing to travel by public transport.

In the first six months of 2024, a total of 16,272 vehicles were stolen, an increase of 403 and 2.5 per cent compared to the first half of last year.

The provinces of Madrid and Barcelona once again top the ranking of stolen vehicles, with an incidence of 3,614 and 3,320 cases respectively. While in the Spanish capital thefts increased by 1.1%, in Barcelona they fell by 4.5% compared to the first six months of 2023.

In Toledo, vehicle thefts increased by almost 100; and in Girona, Alicante and Malaga, by more than fifty. On the other hand, Álava, Ourense, Lugo and Albacete, among others, recorded a reduction in vehicle thefts.

LoJack

How to prevent theft

One of the most effective ways to prevent vehicle theft is the installation of alarm systems that allow the authorities to locate the stolen vehicle in record time. LoJack offers the most effective vehicle recovery solution on the market, based on radio frequency technology to detect and track cars or motorbikes with great effectiveness. Its ability to operate in areas where other systems - such as GPS - cannot operate (e.g. underground garages or metal structures) makes it a particularly effective option for protecting cars from theft.

By using a system with no connection to the vehicle battery, LoJack remains active and traceable even when the vehicle battery is disconnected. This feature, coupled with the company's effective 24/7 alarm centre service, makes the technology highly effective.

José Ignacio Rubio, general manager of LoJack Iberia, explained: "The increase in thefts reaffirms the need for both private and business vehicle owners and local authorities to consider solutions such as LoJack as part of a comprehensive security strategy. In this way, we will be able to combat the growing problem of vehicle theft in Spain".