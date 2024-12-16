Fake addiction therapist had sex with patient by tricking her into believing it was key for recovery

A. Rallo Valencia Monday, 16 December 2024, 16:02

A fake therapist has been jailed for two years for having sex with a 21-year-old patient in Valencia.

Fernando A. T. worked in a rehabilitation centre for people with addictions in Valencia city and had deceived his victim into believing that the only way she could recover was to have sex with him. The woman agreed in the false hope that she would overcome her addiction to alcohol and drugs, as well as her traumas from a history of child abuse.

The fake therapist had registered with an association as an expert in the field. He had provided fake qualifications as a specialist in addiction and drug problems including a master's degree in psychosocial intervention in addictive behaviour. After discovering the complaint, he removed this information. The patient was represented by criminal lawyers Vicente Boluda and Ana Cal.

From the first moment the fake therapist started treating the victim, he had tried to convince her that her relationship with her partner was toxic. It had been her boyfriend who, on seeing her in a bad state, recommended the need to undergo addiction therapy. It was then that she spoke to him about the need for "sex therapy".

The series of incidents started in September 2019 where, to begin therapy, she was told to masturbate the therapist, but as the victim did not feel comfortable, he offered her the alternative of doing it while blindfolded. He then advised her that this was essential to make progress in her therapy. A few weeks later and for the same purpose, he advised her to send him sex videos to continue the supposed treatment.

The intensity of the requests then stepped up. In the following months, the fake therapist pointed out the need for full sexual intercourse for her future healing. The woman "influenced by the therapist's recommendation" agreed to this request and went on to have an unspecified number of sexual relations. The encounters always took place in the office of the fake therapist, now convicted. The victim has suffered a destabilisation of her clinical condition as a result of these encounters.

The accused pleaded guilty and as a result, received a reduced sentence. He paid 14,000 euros in compensation before the trial.