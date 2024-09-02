Fake text message purporting to be from Spanish tax authorities: how to avoid being scammed

An example of the SMS being received by the public in the latest wave of this scam.

Isabel Méndez Monday, 2 September 2024

History is repeating itself. Every now and then there is another round of fake text messages that try to impersonate the DGT (Spain's traffic authority), the tax office (Hacienda/ Agencia Tributaria) or any bank in an attempt to get hold of people's personal details - and their money. On this occasion, the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) is warning of a new wave of fraudulent messages in the name of Hacienda. The text received indicates that the person in question's income tax return "is wrong" and threatens to impose a penalty on the recipient of the message if no immediate action is taken.

In order to dupe users into falling into the trap, the message includes a link with a fairly credible title so that taxpayers will believe the scam. However, nothing could be further from the truth. If you receive this fake text, you should delete it straight away as it is sent by cybercriminals trying to impersonate Spain's tax agency.

If you receive this message, you should contact the tax authorities through the channels available , fill in and submit a form (no need for digital passwords or certificates) or request a callback by phone to explain the situation. If you have any doubts, you can call 91 757 57 77.

Sharing these occurrences is very useful as Hacienda collects information on the different fraud attempts that taxpayers are being subjected to, also sharing a list of examples to alert the public and offering some advice.

In any case, it is important to know that Spain's tax authorities do not request confidential, financial or personal information, account numbers or taxpayers' credit card numbers by e-mail or SMS. If you receive a message asking for such information, you should immediately be on your guard and report it.

Lastly, genuine messages would not have external links included or attachments with invoice information or other types of data. If a message arrives with an attachment to download, it should be ignored and reported to Agencia Tributaria.