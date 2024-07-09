Leading consumers' association in Spain demands tighter controls on spam telephone calls

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 16:51 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

An alarming 98.3 per cent of consumers in Spain continue to receive unsolicited commercial calls one year after they were banned, according to a national survey carried out by the consumers' association Facua-Consumidores en Acción. In light of the data, the organisation has set up a platform for those affected by cold calls to help them report the cases.

The survey, in which 4,053 consumers took part, was carried out between 28 and 30 June. It found that the percentage of victims is up almost two points from 96.6 per cent in the organisation's previous survey, carried out in September last year.

Almost 70% per cent of respondents indicate that they have received more than five commercial calls in the last month, eleven points higher than in the previous survey. Some 4.3% recall receiving them five times in that period, 7.5% four times, 8.9% three times, 6.6% twice and 2.9% indicate that they have been called once. Just 0.4% say they do not remember the number of calls received. And only 1.3% said that they had not received any.

In addition, 69.6% of callers who have expressly asked the operator not to contact them again have subsequently received another call offering them the same services.

The services subject to the highest number of unauthorised cold calls are telecommunications companies, according to 73.5% of those taking part in the survey. In second place are energy services, mentioned by 71.8% of respondents. This is followed by insurance (25.1%). They are followed by calls offering alarms (6.4%) and loans (5.9%).

Only 9.9% of consumers say they know how to report unsolicited commercial calls. And only 2.1% of those affected say they have filed a complaint about it. Facua reminds consumers that the body to which they should refer them is the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD).

The organisation advises users that if they receive unauthorised commercial calls, they can file a complaint with the AEPD, which is the body in charge of monitoring compliance with these regulations. The association also handles complaints on behalf of members affected by cold calls. The website www.facua.org/antispam provides information on the steps to follow to file these complaints.