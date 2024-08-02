Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

This is how to save money running your air conditioning in summer
Top tips to stay cool at home in the sweltering heat and save on your electricity consumption

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Friday, 2 August 2024, 14:25

Which is better: to keep the air conditioning running at a temperature of 23 or 24C for a longer period of time or to set it at 18 degrees for a short period of time to cool the room more quickly? Experts from the European University say that the first option is best because each degree that the appliance is lowered can mean an increase of up to eight per cent in the electricity bill.

Not only does the European University say so, but the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE) recommends setting the air conditioning temperature at 23 or 24C for efficient use in summer and, incidentally, to reduce the environmental impact as much as possible, since the lower the thermostat, the higher the emission of greenhouse gases.

Another aspect to take into account when adjusting the temperature is to know the outside temperature. If the difference is too great, the appliance will have to work much harder than normal. For this reason, experts advise setting the air conditioner to a difference of 8C from the outside, both in winter and summer. In summer, between 23 and 26 degrees would be sufficient, and in winter, between 16 and 18 degrees.

Other 'tips' to save on energy consumption

Install an efficient cooling unit. European regulations require air conditioners to be classified, as with all household appliances, from A to G according to their energy efficiency. Ideally, you should choose an A-labelled appliance. The initial investment will be higher, but in the long run it will pay for itself as the energy costs will be lower.

Good insulation. It is advisable to install suitable, high-quality doors or windows in the home to ensure proper insulation, and to make sure that they are properly closed when the air conditioning is in operation.

Basic maintenance. In addition to adjusting the temperature, experts recommend consistent basic maintenance. Regularly removing and cleaning filters improves efficiency and prolongs the life of the appliance. In addition, it is also essential to check the outdoor unit to ensure that there are no blockages.

Ceiling fans. They also help to distribute the cold air evenly and can change the temperature of the room by a few degrees.

