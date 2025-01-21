European Medicines Agency probes whether weight loss jabs such as Ozempic increase risk of rare type of blindness

R.C. Madrid Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 18:04 Compartir

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has launched an investigation into whether weight loss jabs such as Ozempic cause blindness. The Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) of the EMA is reviewing medicines containing semaglutide following concerns about an increased risk of developing Naion, a rare eye condition, which was suggested by two recent studies.

Semaglutide is the active ingredient in a number of medicines used in the treatment of diabetes and obesity, such as Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy.

The PRAC is currently assessing whether patients treated with semaglutide may be at increased risk of developing Naion. This is a condition caused by reduced blood flow to the optic nerve of the eye that can lead to loss of vision. Patients with type 2 diabetes may already have an inherently higher risk of developing the condition, the EMA pointed out.

One of the studies suggesting an increased risk was published in the international journal of retina and vitreous. Danish researchers looked at all people with type 2 diabetes in the country for five years and concluded that using semaglutide once a week independently doubled the risk of Naion.

"Given the irreversible nature of Naion, it is important to recognise this risk, and future studies should seek to identify high-risk subgroups," the researchers said,

Other adverse effects

This rare blindness is not the only adverse effect associated with the new generation of miracle drugs. Large-scale research published this summer at the University of British Columbia School of Medicine pointed out that their use is associated with an increased risk of "potentially serious" gastrointestinal conditions, such as stomach paralysis, pancreatitis and intestinal obstruction.

Some research has found a link with increased suicidal thoughts. Work by the Northwell Health medical centre in New York and the University of Zurich found that taking semaglutide increases suicidal ideation "disproportionately". This effect was only seen in treatment for depression or anxiety.

Taking these drugs could also affect children's development, according to research. Experts at the University of California found that while Ozempic could help morbidly obese children, in other young people it reduces the calorie intake needed for exercise, growth and development.