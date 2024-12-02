Drivers in Spain will be hit with an average of 100 euros in fines this festive season: these are the most common offences

Canal Motor / Patxi Fernández Madrid Monday, 2 December 2024, 17:45

With the December long 'puente' (bridge) this weekend and the Christmas holidays just around the corner, Spain's roads are preparing for one of the busiest times of the year. This increase in journeys not only intensifies the volume of traffic, but also means an increase in driving fines, something which affects thousands of drivers.

In Spain, more than 5.6 million traffic offences are sanctioned annually. Of these, 8% result in the loss of points. In just one year, the DGT withdraws more than 1.6 million licence points, with an average of 3.7 points per fine.

The most common offence leading to the loss of points on national roads is running a red light, according to an analysis carried out by Formaster, the professional association of training companies in transport, logistics and road safety in Spain. The second most common offence is exceeding the speed limit, with 27% and almost 300,000 penalties per year, a fine that can result in losing two, four or six licence points. The third most common offence is driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, with 12% and more than 50,000 fines.

According to estimates by speed camera alert and driving assistance provider Coyote, 25% of respondents are expected to have to pay up to 100 euros on traffic fines during the period December to January. The main causes of fines include inappropriate parking, which affects more than 40% of those fined, and speeding, with 44%.

By location, 47% of offences occur in urban areas, according to the survey, while motorways account for 25% and secondary roads for 22%. The survey also reveals a progressive increase in the number of traffic fines received by respondents over the last four years in the months of December and January. The annual increases are considerable, having risen from 7% in 2021, to 10% in 2022, and 13% in 2023. An increase is expected in 2024 based on this data.

The survey also shows that more than 64% of Spanish drivers use mobile apps to improve their experience on the road, indicating the driver's willingness to use technology for safer and more efficient driving.

Grégoire Destre, country manager of Coyote Spain, said the survey shows the importance of road safety education and the essential role of technology in encouraging more efficient driving.

The study was based on a survey of 1,000 drivers throughout Spain, and offers a representative and detailed view of traffic behaviour in the country. The sample covered a wide range of ages, sexes and driving profiles, making it possible to obtain a complete analysis of the trends and habits of Spanish drivers, according to Coyote.