Drivers reported for using mobile phones at the wheel in Spain rockets by almost 10%
Drivers reported for using mobile phones at the wheel in Spain rockets by almost 10%

The most common distracted while driving offence continues to be using a mobile phone although during the latest campaign some motorists were fined for eating while behind the wheel

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 18:04

The number of drivers reported for using their mobile phones while behind the wheel in Spain has increased by almost 10%.

During the most recent surveillance campaign carried out by the DGT roads authority, between 7-13 October, police officers monitored some 553,651 vehicles on Spanish roads. As a result, some 8,548 drivers were reported for being distracted while driving.

The most common offence continues to be using a mobile phone, despite the risk and the loss of six licence points. A total of 42.7% of the offences reported were due to mobile phone usage. Compared to the previous campaign, held in October 2023, the percentage of drivers reported for this dangerous offence has increased by almost 10%.

On this occasion, of 8,618 complaints filed by police officers, 3,687 were for using a mobile phone in the hand while driving.

The next most frequent offences are still not using a seat belt (524 infringements) and wearing headphones while driving (393). Other offences of distracted driving include reading (247), looking for objects (178), being distracted by other vehicle occupants (107) or driving while eating (90). In addition, officers issued 1,644 reports for other distracted driving offences.

These preventive controls have also led to the detection and sanctioning of 785 drivers who, in addition to being reported for distracted driving, were driving above the permitted alcohol level and tested positive for drugs.

