Man dies after becoming trapped under a pile of manure in northwest Spain

Isabel Jimeno Castilla y León Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 11:06

A man has died after becoming trapped under a pile of manure while working on a pig farm in the northwestern Spanish province of Burgos.

The 35-year-old was unloading the animal manure when, for reasons unknown and under investigation, the load came crashing down on him on Monday 6 January.

Castilla y León emergency services were first alerted about 1pm to the incident at the pig farm in the town of Madrigalejo. First responders found the man, but he had died at the scene. Guardia Civil police officers and firefighters also attended the accident.