Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Man dies after becoming trapped under a pile of manure in northwest Spain
112 incident

Man dies after becoming trapped under a pile of manure in northwest Spain

The 35-year-old individual was working on a pig farm when the agricultural accident happened

Isabel Jimeno

Castilla y León

Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 11:06

A man has died after becoming trapped under a pile of manure while working on a pig farm in the northwestern Spanish province of Burgos.

The 35-year-old was unloading the animal manure when, for reasons unknown and under investigation, the load came crashing down on him on Monday 6 January.

Castilla y León emergency services were first alerted about 1pm to the incident at the pig farm in the town of Madrigalejo. First responders found the man, but he had died at the scene. Guardia Civil police officers and firefighters also attended the accident.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spain's main hopes dashed during nightmarish day at Dakar 2025
  2. 2 Marbella FC's big cup tie marred by fan violence
  3. 3 Plucky Marbella FC's Copa del Rey dream is over
  4. 4 Age Concern starts 2025 with new weekly coffee morning venue in San Pedro
  5. 5 Malaga CF put fringe players to the test with behind-closed-doors friendly
  6. 6 New desalination plant project to east of Malaga moves forward slowly
  7. 7 Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich returns to the fold as he earns Davis Cup recall
  8. 8 Axarquía area of Malaga province goes Dutch at travel fair
  9. 9 Entire Fuengirola coastline gets quality distinctions for fifth consecutive year
  10. 10 American millionaire Ethel Woodward's secret retreat in Malaga province town

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man dies after becoming trapped under a pile of manure in northwest Spain