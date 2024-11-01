Dialysis patient dies in ambulance crash in Spain

State of the ambulance after the crash at the intersection towards Villanueva de los Nabos.

A 70-year-old man who was travelling with four other dialysis patients returning home from hospital in an ambulance died on Tuesday in a traffic accident in the municipality of Villaturde in Castilla y León.

The accident took place at around 2pm on Tuesday 29 October, when an ambulance carrying dialysis patients collided head-on with a car at kilometre 41.800 on the CL-615 road, which links Palencia with Carrión and Guardo, at the height of Villanueva de los Nabos, in the municipality of Villaturde.

In the accident, one of the five dialysis patients travelling in the ambulance with the driver of the vehicle was seriously injured and died while being taken to the Río Carrión Hospital in Palencia. The 70-year-old man, apparently a resident of Guardo, was in a wheelchair.

Medical staff also attended to six other injured people: two women aged 68 and 39 (the latter, the driver of the car) and four men aged 81, 61, 59 and 29, who were later transferred to the Río Carrión Hospital. The 39-year-old woman was transported in a mobile ICU from Emergencias Sanitarias and the other five injured persons in basic life support ambulances.

The Guardia Civil, who are investigating the circumstances of the accident, consider that the probable cause is that the car did not respect the right of way at a junction with a stop sign.