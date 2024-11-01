Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
State of the ambulance after the crash at the intersection towards Villanueva de los Nabos. Brágimo-Ical
Dialysis patient dies in ambulance crash in Spain
Palencia

Dialysis patient dies in ambulance crash in Spain

The collision in which the 70-year-old man was fatally injured happened at kilometre 41 of the CL-615 road, in the municipality of Villaturde in Castilla y León

El Norte

Friday, 1 November 2024, 13:49

Opciones para compartir

A 70-year-old man who was travelling with four other dialysis patients returning home from hospital in an ambulance died on Tuesday in a traffic accident in the municipality of Villaturde in Castilla y León.

The accident took place at around 2pm on Tuesday 29 October, when an ambulance carrying dialysis patients collided head-on with a car at kilometre 41.800 on the CL-615 road, which links Palencia with Carrión and Guardo, at the height of Villanueva de los Nabos, in the municipality of Villaturde.

In the accident, one of the five dialysis patients travelling in the ambulance with the driver of the vehicle was seriously injured and died while being taken to the Río Carrión Hospital in Palencia. The 70-year-old man, apparently a resident of Guardo, was in a wheelchair.

Medical staff also attended to six other injured people: two women aged 68 and 39 (the latter, the driver of the car) and four men aged 81, 61, 59 and 29, who were later transferred to the Río Carrión Hospital. The 39-year-old woman was transported in a mobile ICU from Emergencias Sanitarias and the other five injured persons in basic life support ambulances.

The Guardia Civil, who are investigating the circumstances of the accident, consider that the probable cause is that the car did not respect the right of way at a junction with a stop sign.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Halloween events affected on Costa del Sol as Spain starts three days of official mourning
  2. 2 Head of Junta after visiting areas worst affected by flash floods in Malaga province: 'We are all in shock'
  3. 3 Extra army support called up in face of scale of Valencia disaster
  4. 4 All set for Maroween, one of the Costa del Sol's most terrifying nights
  5. 5 Underdogs Estepona deliver massive shock and dump Malaga CF out of Copa del Rey
  6. 6 More than 70 Benalmádena businesses participate in Halloween initiative with scary discounts of between 15 and 50%
  7. 7 Legendary musicians head to Malaga for return of the International Jazz Festival
  8. 8 Fuengirola offers temporary jobs to 50 people over 45 years of age
  9. 9 Real estate and investments in Spain %u2014 Expert insights from MOTTI GRUZMAN of Excelion
  10. 10 Call to tender for 48 social houses in eastern Costa del Sol town

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad