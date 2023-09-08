Conservative PP will not talk to Catalan-separatist Junts while it seeks amnesty support

SUR in English Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

With just over two weeks to go before the leader of the conservative Partido Popular (PP), Alberto Feijóo, attempts to win an investiture debate and become prime minister, political attention this week in Spain has continued to focus on the seven MPs of Catalan separatist party Junts.

These MPs need to be persuaded to abstain in the debate in parliament on 26-27 September if Feijóo is to win. Feijóo said this week he would not even meet with Junts while it continues its demands for an amnesty for those who took part in the illegal independence referendum in Catalonia in 2017. His PP party views it as against the Spanish constitution.

Acting PM Pedro Sánchez would need a 'yes' vote from Junts to return to power if Fejióo fails, as is expected, and he and Sánchez and his supporters continue to say this week that they see an amnesty as feasible and reasonable.