Guardia Civil police officer in Spain dies after being stung by wasp

Lucía Gutiérrez León Monday, 12 August 2024, 11:53 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A Guardia Civil police officer has died after being stung by a wasp while clearing his vineyards. The incident, which happened in the town of Villaquejida in Léon province in the northwest of Spain, has left the local residents shocked, the Leonoticias news outlet reported.

The 53-year-old man apparently went out in the middle of the afternoon to clear the vineyards he owned on a farm in the village. His family became concerned after he failed to return, so at 2am, they went out to search for him. The man was found lifeless in his vineyard. A wasp sting was the main cause of death. Although, according to close sources, the man managed to administer his medication because he knew he was allergic, this was not enough to prevent the poison from killing him.

The town is "dismayed", according to David González, mayor of Villaquejida, because he was a well-known resident and a large part of his family spent their summers there.

"I don't understand how such a small insect can end someone's life," the mayor said.