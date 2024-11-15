Watch the touching trailer for Spain's 2024 Christmas lottery draw with the famous El Gordo jackpot

Antonio Paniagua Madrid Friday, 15 November 2024, 14:51

The famous Spanish Christmas lottery draw trailer is now available to watch this year. It tells the story of Julian, a man who claims he has no one to share his lottery ticket with. Through the video, we discover the touching story of Julián and how everyone comes together to share a Christmas ticket with him.

Julián, until recently a resident of a Galician village, has moved to the city because there are hardly any people left in his village. When he arrives in the city, he sees a long queue in front of a lottery kiosk. A reporter asks him who he is going to share his ticket with and he replies that he has no one to share it with. Julián's words go viral and a campaign is launched on social media to share a ticket with Julián. The advert ends with the man being overwhelmed by all the affection expressed by the people.

Filmed in Madrid and Vigo

The advert was filmed in Madrid, Vigo and the surrounding area, according to those responsible for the production. The purpose at all times has been to be a "reflection of Spanish society". The creators explain that "through Julián we show how a whole country organises itself to help one person". They were also keen to highlight the problem of depopulation in rural areas and "the abandonment of the countryside". Amadeo Marín is the actor who plays Julián and is from La Rioja .

The song chosen to accompany the video is a choral version of Catch a Falling Star, by singer Perry Como. Proximity Madrid, the agency in charge of the initiative, say that the feeling of solidarity is the main message of the advert. "Sharing it is extraordinary", is the slogan of which refers to the need to spend this time of the year with loved ones.

This year there were doubts about the opportunity to launch the Christmas Lottery 2024 announcement on Thursday, 14 November, due to the recent Dana. "Apart from festive elements, it is better to do it because solidarity is necessary these days. Especially because of the news of the reopening of the Benetússer administration affected by the floods. With resilience we can overcome the catastrophe," said the president of Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, Jesús Huertas. "Opening the point of sale is a way of transmitting illusion and hope, and sending a message that with resilience we can rise again after the disaster," he added.

Huerta said it has yet to be assessed how many tickets have been destroyed by the disaster. "Many are being recovered. Those that cannot be recovered will be cancelled. As for those who have lost everything, including tickets, they will not be able to collect them unless they can prove it through, for example, a photo on their mobile phone. It will be assessed on a case-by-case basis."

The residents of the Valencian municipalities devastated by the Dana have seen the Christmas lottery as a way of making amends for the tragedy they have experienced. The inhabitants of Alfafar have been eager to buy tickets with the number 29, the day of the torrential floods. According to Francisco Javier Bermell, a lottery seller in one of the few lottery shops open in Alfafar, the town's inhabitants have been flocking to the lottery offices and have sold out of tickets ending in this number.