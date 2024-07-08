Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

EP
Tradition

Six people receive hospital treatment during second day of San Fermín bull-running festival in Spain

One of the bulls broke its leg when it fell on the asphalt in the Telefónica fenced area

Iñaki Arizmendi

Pamplona

Monday, 8 July 2024, 15:18

The second running of the bulls at this year's San Fermín festival in Pamplona left three runners in need of hospital treatment.

There were some tense moments when some bulls from the Herederos de José Cebada Gago bull-ranch in Andalucía's Cadiz province finished the course in two minutes and 46 seconds. For now, according to the first medical reports, six people were taken to hospital after suffering injuries during the traditional event, which draws regular condemnation from animal welfare organisations.

After the three traditional chants to San Fermín and the rocket that resounded in the Pamplona sky at 8am in the morning, the bulls came out of the pens at a very fast pace and the pack remained spread from the start. There were some falls in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento area. At the Estafeta corner, one of the bulls slipped and fell to the ground, with one of the runners landing on top of the bull.

EFE
In the second running of the bulls of San Fermín, the six injured runners taken to hospital all received cuts and bruises, but no one was gored.

In the past few years, the Cebada bulls have left 61 runners injured in their 33 previous participations in the event, which gives a fair indication of the danger to which the runners choose to expose themselves.

