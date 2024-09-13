Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
AFP
Catalonia Day independence turnout lower
Politics

Catalonia Day independence turnout lower

This year saw the lowest number attending for many years as support for independence wanes and the two main separatist parties in the region - ERC and Junts - drift further apart

Cristian Reino

Barcelona

Friday, 13 September 2024, 15:29

Opciones para compartir

This Wednesday, 11 September, was the annual 'Diada' - the Catalonia Day official holiday. The date marks a historic episode of resistance to Bourbon troops in Barcelona in the eighteenth century.

The day off for Catalans is usually an opportunity for a large turnout of pro-independence marchers in the regional capital. This year saw the lowest number attending for many years as support for independence wanes and the two main separatist parties in the region - ERC and Junts - drift further apart.

The new leader of the Catalan government is Salvador Illa of the Socialist party, the first time a non-separatist president has been to the Diada since 2010.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Final stretch of coastal path to connect Fuengirola with Benalmádena almost complete
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town to thank tourists for choosing it as a destination as summer draws to an end
  3. 3 Malaga village prepares to celebrate its mix of nationalities
  4. 4 Two companies bid for contract to renovate iconic Costa del Sol landmark
  5. 5 Environmentalists warn against the 'agricultural extractivism' of Malaga's subtropical crops
  6. 6 New night bus service connects eastern Costa del Sol town with Malaga city
  7. 7 How is financial planning for expats in Spain like a game of chess?
  8. 8 Costa del Sol tattoo and urban culture fair returns to Torremolinos
  9. 9 Picardo says Gibraltar 'will never surrender British sovereignty' at National Day rally
  10. 10 The 'nightmare' of living with tourist flats on the Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad