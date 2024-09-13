Catalonia Day independence turnout lower

Cristian Reino Barcelona Friday, 13 September 2024, 15:29 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

This Wednesday, 11 September, was the annual 'Diada' - the Catalonia Day official holiday. The date marks a historic episode of resistance to Bourbon troops in Barcelona in the eighteenth century.

The day off for Catalans is usually an opportunity for a large turnout of pro-independence marchers in the regional capital. This year saw the lowest number attending for many years as support for independence wanes and the two main separatist parties in the region - ERC and Junts - drift further apart.

The new leader of the Catalan government is Salvador Illa of the Socialist party, the first time a non-separatist president has been to the Diada since 2010.