Users of Shein, Temu or Aliexpress warned about new parcel scam in Spain

Users of online marketplaces in Spain such as Amazon, Temu, Aliexpress or Shein are being warned to watch out for a new scam, known as 'brushing', which involves receiving unordered packages.

The scammers will create a fake profile on platforms such as Amazon, Temu, Aliexpress or Shein, by illegally obtaining a user's personal data. Once this information has been collected, packages are sent to the user whose information has been copied with products of low value (usually items such as costume jewellery, cheap electronics, or household goods). Once the goods have been sent, the sellers themselves write positive reviews in the receiver's name on their profile - impersonating them - to increase their profile.

This is a technique used to create fake transactions on e-commerce platforms, inflate sales and improve their selling position, making them more credible to potential buyers. By creating fake orders and sending large quantities of packages, companies brush up their ratings.

But people must be careful, as receiving these supposed gifts has risks associated with it. First and foremost: the scammer gets hold of their personal details such as name, address or telephone number, which exposes them to other types of cyber-attacks. And when it comes to technological products, it is necessary to be especially careful as they could contain some kind of virus or spyware that could put the receiver at risk.

What should people do about them? Simple: refuse to pick up the package and have the delivery person take it back.