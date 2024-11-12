Beware of the 'Dana' storm alerts circulating in Spain: scam messages impersonating Aemet detected

Juan Cano Malaga Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 19:01

Members of the public have been warned to be aware of fake messages circulating that seek to take advantage of the official alerts for the Dana storms in Spain. State weather agency (Aemet) has issued a warning that has nothing to do with the weather, but with a fraudulent SMS that impersonates this public body and encourages people to click on a link that only seeks to steal your personal data in order to defraud you.

With a number of amber alerts active for a new Dana already looming over southern Spain, and with Valencia still trying to recover from the previous one, criminals have taken advantage of the situation to circulate this message, which reads: "A severe storm is expected in your region. Be prepared and stay safe. Download the APP".

The message is relatively sophisticated, as the accompanying link contains the acronym aemet accompanied by .blog. The VirusTotal website warns of the malicious content of the link.

The weather agency has stressed that it never sends SMS texts and asks people not to click on the link if they receive such a message. And remember that the official Aemet app can only be downloaded from the official iOS and Android stores.