Red flag flown on beach in Spain after sighting of crocodile

A suspected sighting of a crocodile on Wednesday forced the red flag to be raised at L'Arenal beach in L'Hospitalet de l'Infant in Tarragona, a city port in Spain's Catalonia region.

A night watchman guarding the inflatable bouncy castles on the beach raised the alarm at around 7am and said that he had seen a crocodile measuring just over 1.5 metres long. He also said that there was a trail in the sand that matched that of the large reptile, according to the Diari de Tarragona.

As reported by the local newspaper, police officers and lifeguards checked the beach, but found no signs of the presence of the crocodile. As no evidence of the large reptile was found, the investigation has been halted and the beach is flying the yellow flag again, so bathing is now allowed.

Although sightings of this animal in salt water are rare, it is worth remembering that earlier this month a baby caiman was captured in a river near Barcelona.