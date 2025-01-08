Vehicle leasing in Spain accelerates by 13% compared to a year ago

Petrol vehicles account for more than 56% of the total number of leased vehicles.

Canal Motor Madrid Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 19:26

The leased vehicle trade has accelerated in Spain, with 335,530 operations registered at the end of 2024, new data shows. The figure is 13% more than the previous year, according to data published by the Asociación Española de Leasing y Renting (Spanish leasing and renting association or AELR).

The figures mean that around one in four vehicles - 24.2% - that were registered in Spain during the last 12 months were destined for the leasing market.

A total of 130,311 diesel vehicles were registered for leasing in 2024, which is 38.8% of the total number of vehicles leased. Petrol vehicles registered, on the other hand, were 191,082, which is 56.9% of the total, the data shows.

Electric, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) cars together accounted for 4.2% of the total number of vehicles leased. Out of the three, electric cars were the most popular -11,063 - accounting for 3.3% of the total.

According to the AELR, the leased vehicle trade in Madrid recorded 29,316 operations in December, 24.3% higher than in the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, Catalonia recorded 2,802 last month, 4.3% more than in the same month of the previous year.

Up to December, passenger car leasing increased by 13.3% year-on-year, to 264,971 operations, AELR data shows. Some 55,607 vans were leased, up 15.1% year-on-year. A total of 9,324 SUVs were leased, down 6.1% year-on-year, while truck leasing contracts amounted to 4,207 operations, up 37.8%, and there were 1,618 agricultural vehicle leasing operations, down 14.2%.

"We are confident that the year ahead will be a good one for the sector and that we will be able to achieve growth forecasts at least as favourable as those for 2024," said AELR president José Coronel de Palma y Martínez-Agulló.

By brand, Volkswagen was the most popular with 2,511 vehicles leased in December, 11.9% more than in the same month of 2023. In terms of registrations, including both new and used vehicles, there were 136,095 operations in December, 25.1% more than in the same month a year ago.