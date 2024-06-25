Inflight incidents on the rise in Spain as couple arrested for having sex on a flight from Alicante

D. Merino Alicante Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 15:50 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A couple have been arrested after they were caught having sex on a flight from Alicante airport in Spain to Munich, and refused to stop even after being spotted.

The Polish couple in their 40s were arrested when the plane touched down in the German city, according to the UK's Daily Mail newspaper.

Flight attendants aboard the flight LH1849 repeatedly told the couple to stop having sex, but they continued, in the bizarre incident which occurred last Wednesday 19 June. Instead, the pair insulted the flight attendants.

They then contacted German federal police, with officers boarding the aircraft once it landed and arresting the couple.

In-flight incidents on the rise

According to data provided by the Spanish Aviation Safety Agency (Aesa), there are incidents on flights to Spain almost every day. The flight between London and Alicante is the route with the second highest number of incidents. In 2023 alone, more than 150 complaints were registered.