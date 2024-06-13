Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Oranges from Egypt in bulk Ideal
Alert over oranges containing dangerous health products in Spain

Alert over oranges containing dangerous health products in Spain

Europe has detected high levels of a dangerous pesticide in oranges from Egypt destined for the Spanish market.

C. Á.

Thursday, 13 June 2024, 14:56

Compartir

The EU's Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) has issued a new food alert after detecting high levels of a dangerous pesticide in oranges from Egypt destined for the Spanish market. As a result, the authorities have stopped the goods at the border control and issued a Europe-wide warning.

According to the notification, the oranges contained chlorpyrifos, a common agricultural insecticide, in concentrations above the legal limits. The European agency has certified the health risk as "serious" and has reported the incident because of the potential risk to public health.

Analyses by the European body revealed a chlorpyrifos concentration of 0.086 mg/kg-ppm, significantly exceeding the Maximum Residue Limit (MRL) set at 0.01 mg/kg-ppm.

Chlorpyrifos is a type of organophosphate insecticide widely used in agriculture to control a variety of pests in crops such as corn, soybeans and citrus, among others. Despite its efficacy, the use of chlorpyrifos has generated controversy due to its potential adverse effects on human health and the environment.

Because of these risks, the European Commission banned the use of chlorpyrifos and methyl chlorpyrifos as pesticides in 2020. This ban responds to evidence that exposure levels to these compounds can be harmful to public health and the ecosystem.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Malaga town sets the stage for new Netflix series
  2. 2 Ilunion chain announces opening of its fourth hotel on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Popular Irish resident on the Costa del Sol dies just a few weeks before her 102nd birthday
  4. 4 Water park on Spain's Costa Tropical gets ready to make a splash this summer
  5. 5 This is where and when the ten cleaning boats will be in operation along the eastern Costa del Sol this summer
  6. 6 Private security patrols for Torremolinos beach businesses during peak summer season
  7. 7 Street market on eastern strip of Costa del Sol to be held at night
  8. 8 Police seize 748 packets of contraband tobacco in Costa del Sol town
  9. 9 Axarquía must pay three million euros for water transferred from Malaga city
  10. 10 After 15 years, the museum that has still not materialised in Torremolinos

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad