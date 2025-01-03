Aldi recalls cutlery due to possible presence of sharp edges Customers who have purchased the faulty items from the German supermarket chain can return them to a store for a full refund

Raquel Merino Malaga Friday, 3 January 2025, 13:49

The German Aldi supermarket chain has withdrawn a number of cutlery items from all its stores because of the possible presence of sharp edges on the cutlery.

The product affected is Crofton cutlery, with the following references and characteristics:

- Silver plated cutlery set of 24 pieces with EAN number 4068706225710.

- 16-piece copper-coloured cutlery set with EAN number 4068706225086.

- Cutlery set of 16 gold-coloured pieces with EAN number 4068706225079.

- 16-piece black cutlery set with EAN number 4068706225062.

In a statement, Aldi asked all customers who have purchased these products in any of its shops to return them for a full refund.

It also offers consumers in Spain the telephone number 900 902 466 or the email address contigo@aldi.es for any queries they may have.