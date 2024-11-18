Aemet forecasts some snow and more heavy rain in Spain this week: this is when and where

Aemet forecasts the arrival of snow and heavy rains in Spain this week: this is when and where.

Marina Ortiz Madrid Monday, 18 November 2024, 12:40

The month of November has already passed its halfway point and the fateful days in which the 'Dana' storm swept across Spain leaving devastation in its wake are behind us. As a result of the floods and flash floods that happened, especially in the province of Valencia, more than 200 people died and dozens of villages are still affected.

After a weekend in which stability has been the general tone of the weather situation across the country, we take another look at the skies to find out what the weather has in store for us over the next few days according to the forecasts of Spain's state weather agency (Aemet).

Monday has started with clear or partly cloudy skies throughout most of the country, unlike in the Canary Islands, where locally heavy rainfall in the form of thunderstorms is happening. Temperatures are generally mild, with highs of up to 24C in Malaga and Murcia, which will gradually decrease this week as the days go by.

On Tuesday, the forecast is similar although, in the afternoon, a front will start to approach with the possibility of precipitation in Galicia and the Cantabrian area. In addition, Aemet has activated yellow weather warnings for coastal winds in Cantabria and the Basque Country for part of the afternoon and evening.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 17-11-2024 hasta 23-11-2024. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/hAQHOuylz0 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 17, 2024

Looking ahead to Wednesday, 20 November, the front will penetrate Spain from the north of the Spanish mainland, leaving cloudy or overcast skies in the northern half of the peninsula with precipitation affecting Galicia, the Cantabrian area, the upper Ebro, the north of the Iberian Peninsula, the Pyrenees and the northeast of Catalonia, Cantabrian area, upper Ebro, northern Iberian, Pyrenees and north-eastern Catalonia, more abundant in the eastern Cantabrian Sea, where there is a probability of persistent and locally heavy.

In addition, Aemet warns that it is not ruled out that these rains could end up reaching other points in the northern half of the mainland and the north of the Balearic Islands, with a greater probability of them falling in mountainous areas.

Snow and lower temperatures

If we continue talking about precipitation, the weather agency indicates that, for midweek, in the form of snow is expected in the Pyrenees, with significant accumulations at an altitude that will drop from 2,000 metres to around 1,500 metres. Snowfall is also not ruled out in other mountains in the far north of Spain.

With regard to temperatures, maximum temperatures will fall progressively from today (Monday) onwards, although there will be no drastic drops. Therefore, some of the lowest minimum temperatures will be in Teruel, with four degrees, six in Burgos and Palencia or seven in Valladolid, Soria or Vitoria. It is worth remembering that these temperatures will be accompanied by strong winds in several areas of the north of Spain, such as the Cantabrian coast, inland areas of the eastern third and certain areas of the Mediterranean.