What the guy doesn’t see

About twenty years ago I lived in La Pelusa, a small suburb of Malaga, a tortuous half-hour bus ride from the city centre where I used to sing my little heart out most evenings.

It was a busy route but I always had a seat because mine was the first stop of all. However, the bus would soon fill up and for twenty minutes or so there’d be standing room only for new passengers. I’d very often give up my seat for people in greater need. On one memorable occasion a young mother stepped onto the bus with a baby in each arm and a boy of about seven in tow. I duly stood up and gestured towards the empty seat. In one of the most unbelievable scenarios to ever play out on any form of public transport, she then told her young lad to sit down, while she continued to juggle the two babes in arms for the rest of the journey. I’m not sure where that boy is now, but I’d hazard a guess at loafing on a sofa somewhere barking orders at his poor, beleaguered spouse.