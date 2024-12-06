The dead grateful

The run-up to Christmas has officially started down at the pub. Not because we’ve put up any decorations yet (that’ll be in a few days time if I can whack up the ginger) or because we’re pumping out Slade, Wizzard and The Pogues at make-your-ears- bleed decibel levels, but rather because, late last night, we had our first ‘yuletide behaviour’ incident.

She arrived first, sat down at the bar and ordered a bottle of beer; he hurtled in ten minutes later looking like one of those people who’s first through the door at a department store’s January sales. Visibly rattled, he perched on a seat next to her. The conversation initially consisted of muted accusations from her and a steady bout of hyperventilation on his part randomly punctuated with barely muted squeaks and squawks of denial. His face was the colour of a prize beetroot. Eventually, he could contain his indignation no longer and let out a mighty yelp which presumably alerted all dogs within a five mile radius to his proclaimed innocence.

At this point, owing to the pleading looks of other customers, I politely asked them to keep the erupting drama down to an acceptable level and things did settle down for a bit until, after a while, he stood up abruptly and left even more quickly than he’d arrived, leaving her to pay the bill and, I fear, make her own way home.

That’s the thing about Christmas - ‘tis the season to be a more exaggerated version of who you are throughout the rest of the year. Troubled relationships become even more troubled, happy people get even happier, lonesome souls feel even lonelier and the perennially unselfaware amongst us inexplicably attain new heights in their chosen field.

The good news is that - according to our extensive studies from behind the bar - most people we see seem pretty content with their lot and, at this time of year, simply become more grateful. They appear thankful to be able to share a couple of pints/glasses of wine with friends and colleagues, appreciative of all the good things that life has brought their way and, in most cases, look like they appreciate how lucky they are.

I’ve always loved the month of December and I think it’s partly for just that reason - these are a few weeks in the year that give the fortunate ones among us a sharp reminder of just how blessed we are.

