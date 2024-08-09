Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Smartphone
Bottom Line opinion

Smartphone

You're on the beach on holiday, or in the mountains, in front of an amazing landscape full of natural beauty and you have an unstoppable urge to look at your mobile phone

Manuel Vilas

Friday, 9 August 2024, 17:09

Opciones para compartir

This has only just begun. The screens, I mean. You're on the beach on holiday, or in the mountains, in front of an amazing landscape full of natural beauty and you have an unstoppable urge to look at your mobile phone. Either you take pictures or you end up looking at the photos of others on social media. You have in front of you the Aneto peak or the beach of La Lanzada in Galicia, or the beach of Genoveses in Almeria, or the Empire State Building in New York and the first thing you do is to draw your revolver. Some people find this dependence on the smartphone terrible and an unmistakable symptom of our decadence. But we have always been in decline. The history of Western civilisation is based on thinking all day long that decadence is coming upon us. In schools and colleges, students are forced to put away their mobile phones. It is worth remembering that smartphones have been with us for barely 15 years. Some people think that Napoleon had one. Or that Jesus Christ called God with a mobile phone.

A world without mobile phones seems inconceivable to us. If my mobile was stolen or lost, I would have to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital because I would have a panic attack of a cosmic nature. We are in the infancy of technology. I've said it before: just 15 years old. And we must get it right with this toy, we're like a baby with its first rattle. However, it seems to me a triumph of human comedy to see tourists on the beach looking at their mobiles and not at the beach. The truth is that I die laughing, because it happens to me too. They serve you a spectacular paella and instead of starting to eat it you take its picture. And this will increase. Because at the end of the day the most beautiful seas, the most imposing mountains, the great and sophisticated cities, the most important museums in the world do not allow themselves to be touched, they do not obey you, but mobile phones do. And in the future they will do more things.

The wonders our grandchildren will see are unimaginable. Send a WhatsApp to Napoleon and tell him not to go to Waterloo. Send a WhatsApp to Federico García Lorca and tell him to leave Granada immediately.

No one has said it yet, or at least I have not heard anyone say it: technology is more comic than tragic. Human beings do not know how to live without addictions. We are addicted to money, to work, to success, to love, to soccer. Life without addictions is inconceivable to us. If you don't have a mobile phone, I fear the worst, I fear you are already dead.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 EU website sets out EES border scheme, says UK Embassy
  2. 2 Drone surveillance service carries out 2,600 missions on Fuengirola beaches since June
  3. 3 Couple who died in traffic accident in Malaga province on Saturday were going to a wedding reception
  4. 4 Parking permits to be issued to residents of popular Costa del Sol beauty spot
  5. 5 Join an organised walk to see the Perseids meteor shower in Malaga province
  6. 6 Silver wedding couple's daughter among dead in horror accident in Malaga province
  7. 7 Fans must enter a ballot if they want one of the 750 remaining Malaga CF season tickets
  8. 8 Town hall announces completion of highly demanded Mijas Golf road safety project
  9. 9 Residents complain about 'poor state' of new Costa del sol green area
  10. 10 Spanish duo claim historic gold in Olympic marathon race walk mixed relay

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad