Cheaper tolls on the AP-7 motorway won’t work

Everything suggests that the AP-7 Costa del Sol motorway will receive discounts for regular users in the coming months. These are mainly workers who have to make long commutes from Monday to Friday out of necessity, and students, especially university students. It’s fair that this is the case, and it could be beneficial for the economy, particularly on the Costa, by improving the mobility of people who find it impossible to rent housing in Marbella and its metropolitan area.

Once the measure is in place, it might be feasible for people to consider commuting from other towns at a reasonable cost. Let’s not forget that this area faces a significant employment issue, especially with seasonal work, because for many, it simply doesn’t pay to go to work. As the Spanish saying goes, “the collar costs more than the dog,” a phrase that everyone can understand.

That said, the measure, which the PP and its mayors have effectively championed for many months, was originally proposed as a way to alleviate the severe traffic jams on the A-7, particularly during rush hours, both entering and exiting the Costa from either end. And this, I regret to say, will hardly improve with the toll subsidies.

At best, mobility experts I’ve spoken with, estimate that a maximum of around 10% of the usual traffic, approximately 10,000 cars per day, could be diverted from the free road to the toll road. This means that 90%, or about 90,000 vehicles, will continue using the same route as they do now.

This is due to four main reasons: first, because there really aren’t that many people who, for example, live in Malaga and commute daily to work in Marbella, or vice versa.

Second, because the old N-340 road is primarily used for short-distance traffic, such as trips between urban developments and town centers like Fuengirola, Mijas, etc.

Third, because the toll motorway has very few access and exit points, making it unsuitable for those short trips, as it’s mainly designed for long-distance journeys.

And fourth, because even if it’s cheaper, it will still have a cost, and there will be people who either don’t want to or simply cannot afford to pay even that, opting instead to stick with the free road.

Therefore, although it’s a positive step, this measure is more cosmetic than anything else and is far from being a real solution for mobility.

No matter how tiring it may be to repeat, the only real solution for the Costa del Sol is the coastal train. Period.