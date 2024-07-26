Can vote but can't

This year marked a significant milestone as long-term British expats were finally granted the right to vote in the UK, a long-awaited opportunity for many living abroad to participate in their home country's democratic process. However, this historic moment was marred by logistical challenges, primarily the late arrival of postal voting slips. Despite the enthusiasm and high expectations, many UK expats found themselves unable to cast their ballots for 4 July due to delays in the mailing system. Mine arrived on 5 July and I know of some people who never received theirs at all, despite the acknowledgement from the county council where they were last living in the UK.

In any case, even those that did arrive before ballot day came after the deadline for submission had either passed or was too close to ensure timely return. This was so frustrating! I know that there are some people who consider that as they live abroad and no longer contribute in any way to the UK, they don't feel entitled to vote. But I have an elderly father who is dependent on the smooth running of the health service and a sister-in-law who is experiencing difficult times both in her physical and mental health and needs support from the social services, and I want them both to get the best treatment of course. Plus in a few more years I'll be a pensioner and will hopefully receive a small state pension. So should I not have a say in how the UK is run then?

The situation has highlighted the need for more efficient and reliable methods to facilitate voting for citizens abroad. As a result, calls for reforms in the voting process in the UK have intensified, with suggestions ranging from earlier dispatch of postal ballots to the implementation of secure electronic voting systems. Ensuring that every citizen's vote counts, regardless of their location, remains a crucial aspect of a truly inclusive democracy. The experiences of this year underscore the importance of addressing these logistical challenges to uphold the integrity of the voting process for all.

On a final note, I wrote to an MP and duly got a response, a link to a survey for overseas voters on their views about the whole process, so if you are like me and had the right to vote but in the end couldn't, (or if you were eligible to vote but, for whatever reason, did not register or did not vote) fill in the online survey. Perhaps our discontent will reach Whitehall.