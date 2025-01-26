Yellow weather alerts activated for entire length of Costa del Sol due to storm Herminia

Almudena Nogués Malaga Sunday, 26 January 2025, 06:45 Compartir

There is a new change in the weather in sight for many parts of the Spanish mainland as storm Herminia is forming in the Atlantic. And the experts are warning we had better watch out for it! They say, unlike storm Eowyn, it will affect Spain "in a more generalised and forceful way". "The low has undergone a process of explosive cyclogenesis, its radius of action is very large and the associated fronts will leave their mark on our Spain," warn the specialised weather portal Meteored.

And Malaga will not escape its area of influence. At the moment, the state meteorological agency (Aemet) has activated a yellow 'risk' warning for coastal phenomena along the entire coastline of the province, from Estepona to Nerja. The warning will be in force on Monday 27 January between 10am and 8pm. In this area, Aemet is forecasting winds from the west and southwest of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and waves of 2 to 3 metres.

"Herminia is the eighth storm of the season in the southwest group and has been named by Aemet. It will bring strong gusts of wind to most of the Spanish mainland and in Andalucía the most affected areas will be Granada and Almeria", highlighted José Luis Escudero in his SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos'. Aemet has also activated alerts in Malaga, Seville, Jaen and Cordoba. For now, only Huelva and Cadiz have escaped these warnings - for wind and coastal phenomena - which will generally be in force between 9am and 9pm in most cases on Monday. In the region, west and south-westerly winds of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and waves of 2 to 3 metres are expected. The gusts in some areas could reach 90 km/h according to Aemet.

And all this on a day marked by rain in which the state agency forecasts in Andalucía "very cloudy or overcast skies accompanied by weak to moderate rainfall that will spread from west to east throughout the day, unlikely in the far east". In Malaga, Aemet sets the possibility of need to opening umbrellas at 100% on Monday.

Minimum temperatures will rise, as will maximum temperatures. In Malaga city, for example, it could reach 23C, an unseasonably high figure for the time of year, while the minimum, according to Aemet, will be 16 degrees.