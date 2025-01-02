Public holidays, long weekends and local days off during 2025 for every city, town and village in Malaga province

Many people have no doubt already checked the calendar for this year, 2025, to see how the public holidays or long weekends fall in order to organise their days off. Each locality will once again enjoy 14 public holidays, two of them local. These local days off are already fixed in the official gazette of the Andalusian regional government (BOJA) published on 24 October last year. Below we review the national, regional and local public holidays for each municipality in Malaga province.

The national public holidays are once again New Year's Day and Epiphany (1-6 January), Holy Thursday and Good Friday (in 2025 they fall on 17 and 18 April), workers' day (Thursday 1 May), 15 August (Assumption of the Virgin Mary, which falls on a Friday), the Spanish national holiday (12 October), All Saints' Day (1 November) and the three December holidays (Spanish constitution day, Immaculate Conception and Christmas). In the case of Andalucía, we must also add the day of the referendum on the statute of autonomy (28 February). This year, 12 October falls on a Sunday, so the public holiday will be moved to Monday 13.

Holidays in Malaga city

In Malaga city, in addition to the national public holidays and Andalucía Day, there are two local public holidays: 19 August, which in 2025 falls on a Tuesday, and 8 September, the day of the patron saint of the city, the Virgen de la Victoria. Next year, this local public holiday will fall on a Monday, so Malaga residents will be able to take a three-day long weekend.

Here you can consult here the two local public holidays of each municipality in the province of Malaga: