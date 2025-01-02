Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Public holidays, long weekends and local days off during 2025 for every city, town and village in Malaga province
Planning

Public holidays, long weekends and local days off during 2025 for every city, town and village in Malaga province

There are 14 public holidays this year, two of them local to each of the 103 municipalities

Rossel Aparicio / José María Marín

Rossel Aparicio / José María Marín

Malaga

Thursday, 2 January 2025, 09:47

Many people have no doubt already checked the calendar for this year, 2025, to see how the public holidays or long weekends fall in order to organise their days off. Each locality will once again enjoy 14 public holidays, two of them local. These local days off are already fixed in the official gazette of the Andalusian regional government (BOJA) published on 24 October last year. Below we review the national, regional and local public holidays for each municipality in Malaga province.

The national public holidays are once again New Year's Day and Epiphany (1-6 January), Holy Thursday and Good Friday (in 2025 they fall on 17 and 18 April), workers' day (Thursday 1 May), 15 August (Assumption of the Virgin Mary, which falls on a Friday), the Spanish national holiday (12 October), All Saints' Day (1 November) and the three December holidays (Spanish constitution day, Immaculate Conception and Christmas). In the case of Andalucía, we must also add the day of the referendum on the statute of autonomy (28 February). This year, 12 October falls on a Sunday, so the public holiday will be moved to Monday 13.

Holidays in Malaga city

In Malaga city, in addition to the national public holidays and Andalucía Day, there are two local public holidays: 19 August, which in 2025 falls on a Tuesday, and 8 September, the day of the patron saint of the city, the Virgen de la Victoria. Next year, this local public holiday will fall on a Monday, so Malaga residents will be able to take a three-day long weekend.

Here you can consult here the two local public holidays of each municipality in the province of Malaga:

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eastern Costa del Sol town ends nighttime cuts to water supply
  2. 2 Limited access for New Year's Eve celebrations at iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint
  3. 3 Fuengirola bids farewell to 2024 with huge New Year's Eve party and lots of freebies
  4. 4 Man who removed his mother's body from cemetery in Spain 'just wanted to check that she really was dead'
  5. 5 Thirty animals being kept in 'poor conditions' transferred from Cadiz province to Costa del Sol town
  6. 6 Countdown to 2030 World Cup: Malaga CF's city stadium upgrade reaches critical juncture
  7. 7 Almost all tickets snapped up for Marbella FC's big cup tie against Atlético Madrid
  8. 8 King Charles III awards tourist board director Elizabeth Keegan with BEM in Spain
  9. 9 Photo capturing rural life in one of Malaga's smallest villages wins major competition
  10. 10 King Charles III awards British Benevolent Fund Spain treasurer Charlie Wilson with MBE

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Public holidays, long weekends and local days off during 2025 for every city, town and village in Malaga province