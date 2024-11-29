Which shops and shopping centres are open this Sunday in Malaga?

The retail sector kicks off its Christmas sales campaign with several extra openings this month

Isabel Méndez Málaga Friday, 29 November 2024, 11:06

Christmas is getting closer, and this means, among other things, that shopping of all kinds will increase during the coming weeks. For this reason, the retail sector in Malaga is also starting its Christmas sales campaign, which will mean several extra shopping days during the month of December.

To begin with, shops and shopping centres will open their doors this Sunday, 1 December. They will do so again on 15, 22 and 29 December, but not on 8 December, the feast of the Immaculate Conception (which, because it falls on a Sunday, the holiday will be moved to Monday 9).

Thus, in Malaga city, the shopping centres Rosaleda, Vialia Málaga-Estación María Zambrano, Los Patios, Larios Centro, Málaga Plaza, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga, Málaga Nostrum shopping park and Bahía Azul will be open this Sunday. The large department stores such as Carrefour, El Corte Inglés (although both will have slightly modified opening hours), Ikea, Leroy Merlin, Conforama, and Verdecora will also be open to the public.

Shops with a surface area of less than 300 metres will be able to choose whether to open or not, although those located on Muelle Uno will open as usual.

In the province the situation for small shops is the same, while Miramar (Fuengirola), Rincón de la Victoria, Puerto Marina Shopping (Benalmádena), El Corte Inglés shopping centres in Mijas and Marbella, La Cañada (Marbella), La Trocha (Coín), La Verónica (Antequera), El Ingenio (Vélez-Málaga) and Centro Comercial Costasol Centro (Torremolinos) will also be open this Sunday.