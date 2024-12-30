What will the weather be like on New Year's Eve and the first day of 2025?

Almudena Nogués Malaga Monday, 30 December 2024, 13:56 | Updated 14:27h.

Will it be a wet end to the year in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol? Although the uncertainty is still high, some weather models suggest that the answer could be yes. A 'Dana' weather system is to blame. A pocket of cold air that will bring with it the probability of occasional rainfall in certain areas of the province.

"Instability will remain with us until Wednesday", warned José Luis Escudero on his SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos' (Storms and Lightning). At the moment, Spain's state weather (Aemet) has set the possibility of showers in Malaga city at 70% from 12 noon tomorrow 31 December.

This percentage rises to 80% in western coastal areas such as Marbella (80%), the eastern coast such as Nerja (90%) or in inland municipalities such as Ronda, where the probability rises to 95% for New Year's Eve (especially between 12 and 18 hours). In Estepona, Aemet has set a 100% chance of light rainfall to bid farewell to the year.

And in the New Year? "During the early hours of Wednesday morning the Dana will be located in the north of Africa. From that position, the probability of precipitation in the province of Malaga will decrease. But we will see what position it takes", said Escudero, who does not rule out another change in the weather in the run-up to Epiphany.

Aemet also contemplates such a scenario: "For the long weekend that will end on 6 January, although still with uncertainty, there could be a change in the weather trend with the arrival of Atlantic fronts, leaving precipitation on the Cantabrian coast. The rains could spread to most of the country from Sunday onwards, less likely to the eastern third", added the state agency.

"The first week of 2025 will be anticyclonic in general, but with some exceptions. Between Monday and Wednesday, a small Dana to the north of Africa will bring clouds and rain to the Mediterranean area, especially the southeast and the Balearic Islands.

In the New Year, the Dana will thin out and move away from the Mediterranean and an anticyclonic ridge will enter the Spanish mainland", according to the specialised weather portal Meteored.