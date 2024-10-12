Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Yellow weather warnings issued for heavy rain and thunderstorms in Malaga and along Costa del Sol
All of the province, except the Axarquía area, will be covered by the Aemet alerts which will be activated at midnight tonight

Ester Requena

Malaga

Saturday, 12 October 2024, 19:04

Much of Malaga province will be under a yellow warning for heavy rain and storms first thing tomorrow (Sunday).

Following behind the storm front associated with hurricane Kirk, the new Atlantic squall that has reached the Spanish mainland will be felt in Malaga province after passing through Huelva, Cadiz, Seville and Cordoba where it has already left fifty incidents in its wake.

For this reason, Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has activated yellow 'risk' alerts in all parts of Malaga province on 13 October, with the exception of the Axarquia area.

The warnings will be in force from midnight tonight (Saturday) until midday on Sunday.

According to Aemet data, accumulated rainfall of 15mm in one hour and 40mm in 12 hours is expected. However, the forecast stresses that rainfall will be "less heavy and persistent the further east".

