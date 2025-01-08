Weather front set to sweep across Malaga province with the potential to bring 'muddy' rain and winter 'terral' winds

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 17:54 Compartir

A new weather front set to hit Malaga this Wednesday and into the early hours of Thursday could cause a warm winter 'terral' wind to sweep across the province, as well as some 'muddy' rain, with 'calima' haze with sand particles from the Sahara desert added into the mix. However, Malaga weather expert, José Luis Escudero, in his SUR blog 'Tormentas y rayos', said the front is weakening.

The front could hit in the coming hours and leave "weak and scattered" rainfall more likely in the western inland area of the Costa del Sol and Malaga province and in Antequera. In coastal areas, the probability of rain is lower, according to Escudero. "Once the front passes, we will have moderate westerly gusts and a winter terral wind," Escudero added.

Spain's state weather agency Aemet is forecasting highs of 21 or 22C in Malaga city, Vélez-Malaga and Marbella. While in the Antequera and Ronda area, the mercury will remain at around 17 and 16 degrees, respectively. According to the Aemet forecast, light to moderate westerly winds are also expected, with strong intervals on the coast

Weak and scattered showers

As Aemet pointed out in its forecast for Thursday, after the passage of the cold front of the previous day, an anticyclonic situation will occur across mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands. "In the area around the Gulf of Cadiz and the Strait of Gibraltar there will be showers that may be persistent. In the rest of the mainland there will be cloudy skies with possible weak and scattered rainfall, more likely in the north, especially in mountain areas, and which is not expected to affect the east of the country or the Balearic Islands," it said. In the Pyrenees, snow is expected at an altitude dropping from 1,600/1,800 metres to around 1,400 metres.

As for maximum temperatures, "they will increase in most of the Atlantic slope and Mediterranean coasts, with decreases in the Pyrenees and inland areas of the southeast. Minimum temperatures will increase in a large part of the southeastern half of the country, decreasing in the northern third," Aemet said. The forecast also pointed out westerly winds to sweep across mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands, with strong intervals in coastal areas. There will also be moderate easterly winds in the Canary Islands.