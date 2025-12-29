Storm gives Malaga a miss and puts just one province in Andalucía on alert today

A resident of Doña Ana (Cártama) wades through the streets on Saturday night after the torrential rain at the weekend.

After a weekend marked by the storm which brought torrential rains, which claimed the life of at least one person in Alhaurín el Grande and left hundreds of incidents across the province, it seems that the rain will give Malaga a break this Monday (29 December).

Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has almost ruled out rainfall in the capital of the Costa del Sol, and there is only a 5% chance of rain between 12 noon and 6pm. The percentage stands at 30% in Cártama and Alhaurín el Grande and rises to 55% in Coín, which is the area where it could rain the most on this last Monday of the year.

The forecast also points to a drop in minimum temperatures while maximum temperatures could rise. In Malaga city, for example, the thermometers will move between 9C and 17 degrees, and there will also be light winds.

There will only be one province in the Andalucía region with a weather warning for heavy rain today, in Almeria, where accumulations of up to 15mm in one hour are expected. For this reason, the yellow level alert has been activated from 8am to 6pm.

On Tuesday, according to early forecasts, the likelihood of rain in Malaga province is even lower and maximum temperatures could rise again slightly.