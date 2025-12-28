Storm results in more than 300 emergency incidents across Malaga province with people rescued and evacuated from their homes

SUR Malaga Sunday, 28 December 2025, 13:16 | Updated 13:23h. Share

The heavy rain that has affected much of southern Spain's Andalucía region since Saturday has left a total of 339 incidents related to the effects of the adverse weather phenomenon, mostly in the province of Malaga which recorded the bulk of the emergency calls (304), as reported by 112 Andalucía, parts of the Junta's emergency agency of Andalusia (EMA).

In the early hours of this morning, the town of Cártama was one of the worst affected areas, with flooding of homes, premises, basements, garages, plots of land and the rise of the Guadalhorce river which forced some residents of the Doña Ana area to move from their homes.

In addition, there were some evacuations in Alhaurín de la Torre and Cártama, who have been able to relocate to a hostel, as well as to the homes of family and friends. At the moment, no one has gone to the shelter that was set up to receive them.

It is worth remembering that on Saturday night the Junta sent a mass ES-Alert warning message to the 27 municipalities of the meteorological areas of the western Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce valley affected by the red weather warning - for extreme danger - which remained in force until 4am this morning.

In addition, there has been constant coordination with the mayors of the affected areas and everything necessary was put in place to manage any incidents that might occur.

Three rescued

Firefighters have rescued three people (two adults and a minor) trapped in a house flooded by the overflowing of the Vadeurraca stream; while on a farm in Nueva Aljaima they rescued two other people who could not get out of their house.

Today, the EMA has sent an operations technician, two fire engines and two Plan Infoca specialist groups to Cártama to support the recovery and restoration work in the affected areas.

In addition, a brigade, three groups of specialists and two more fire engines have been put on alert to be deployed in Malaga province this Sunday, if necessary.

Historical levels of the Guadalhorce river

The Guadalhorce river rose last night and reached historic levels, although at the moment its level is falling.

In terms of incidents on the railway tracks, up to five local Cercanías trains were stopped at stations and halts between Los Prados and Benalmádena on the Costa del Sol due to the effects of the rain.

For now there are no roads closed in Andalucía, but the weather is leaving difficult traffic conditions (red level) on two roads in Almeria province: the AL-8105 Las Cunas - Burjulú, and the AL-8106, in Villaricos - El Arteal.

As for the accumulated rainfall, on Saturday the weather station in Marbella and the Puerto (Malaga) reached 77.8mm, while 73.8mm were collected in Coín, 63.4 in Benahavís and 30.6 in Álora, also in the province of Malaga, while in San Roque (Cadiz) 54.6mm were also recorded.

The Junta's regional minister for emergencies, Antonio Sanz, elevated the plan for the risk of floods to emergency phase, operational situation 1, on Saturday, in view of the weather forecasts and the incidents recorded at some points. It should be remembered that the plan had already been in the pre-emergency phase since last Thursday (24 December).

The emergency phase refers to those situations involving damage for which necessary measures are implemented for the relief and protection of people and property, which can be controlled through the use of the ordinary means and resources available in the Junta de Andalucía or occasional support from the national Civil Protection system.

In addition, a total of 33 Andalusian municipalities activated their local territorial civil protection emergency plans (PTEL), some 23 in Malaga province and ten in Granada.

Warnings to the public

The state meteorological agency (Aemet) is maintaining warnings for rainfall in the Axarquia area in Malaga, Granada (coast) and Almeria (Almanzora Valley, Los Vélez and Levante) for this Sunday.

Yellow warnings for rain are also active in the province of Malaga (Antequera, Sol and Guadalhorce), Granada (Nevada and Alpujarras) and Almeria (Poniente, Almeria city, Nacimiento and Campo de Tabernas).

In view of the rain warnings, 112 Andalucía recommends extreme caution and following some self-protection guidelines to prevent risks and guarantee safety.

Safety guidelines

- On days of heavy rainfall and storms, it is preferable to avoid travelling by road. If it is essential to travel, it is important to find out about the state of the roads you are going to travel on before setting off, and once you are on your way, follow the instructions on information panels and from the authorities, as well as keeping up to date with the weather forecast through the media and social networks.

- When driving in the rain, slow down and increase the safety distance. Never drive through a flooded area or an area with pools of water. If you have crossed a flooded area for any reason, then you should test the brakes by lightly applying the brakes. If, in addition, you are caught in heavy flooding, be prepared to leave the vehicle immediately when the water rises above the wheel axle.

- Also, do not camp or park near riverbeds, even if they are dry, to avoid being caught in a flash flood. In the countryside and in stormy weather, isolated or solitary trees and stones attract lightning and should be avoided, as should metal objects.

- In coastal areas and in stormy weather, avoid walking along promenades, breakwater areas and lookout points, as the waves could suddenly sweep you into the sea. At home, in the event of rising water levels, go to the highest floors and avoid basements and garages.

In any emergency situation, you should call the 112 Andalucía number, free of charge and available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.