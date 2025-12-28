Body found in search for two men missing after being swept away by flood waters in Alhaurín el Grande

The body of one of the two local residents missing since last night in Alhaurín el Grande in the Guadalhorce valley has been found this Sunday afternoon, sources from the search operation have confirmed to SUR. Apparently, the body was found this afternoon in the river Fahala as it passes through the municipality of Cártama, several kilometres away from where the van in which the two men were travelling was found this morning, and which had suffered considerable damage.

Zoom

The alert was raised this morning, when it was reported that two residents of the municipality, aged 53 and 54, were unaccounted for. They were last seen last night leaving an establishment on the road to Malaga and getting into their vehicle in the direction of Las Lomas. It is suspected that, given the flooding, they got out of the van to try to continue on foot.

The search continues to try to locate the other man. Around 100 people are taking part in the operation, including personnel from the emergency services and volunteers. The search is being extended along the entire course of the river Fahala and also at its mouth, given the possibility that the force of the water could also have carried him several kilometres.

The search is being coordinated from a command post, located at the Guardia Civil headquarters in the municipality. It is being carried out by Guardia Civil and Local Police officers, Civil Protection volunteers, members of Malaga's provincial fire brigade consortium (CPB) and other resources provided by the town hall.

According to the subdelegation of central government in Malaga province, police officers, helicopters and specialist divers (GEAS) are involved. Canine units from the SOS Desaparecidos missing persons association have also joined the search operation.

The town hall has confirmed that the search will continue as long as necessary and has asked the public to be cautious, reminding them of the dangers of attempting to cross rivers or streams during heavy rainfall.