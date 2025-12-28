Urgent search for two men reported missing after possibly being swept away by river current in Guadalhorce valley town

An extensive search operation is underway in Alhaurín el Grande in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley to locate two men in their 50s who went missing last night, when it is feared that they may have been swept away by the current during the heavy rains and flooding in the area. The van in which they were travelling was found overturned and damaged this morning near the river Fahala, with no occupants inside, SUR has learnt.

According to operational and municipal sources, the vehicle was located one and a half kilometres from the place where it is believed they may have got out of the van, which is the crossing with the Fahala river bridge. It is suspected that, given the flooding, they got out of the vehicle to try to continue on foot.

They were last heard from at around 9pm, after they left an establishment on the road to Malaga. According to initial reports, they then got into the van with the intention of driving to Las Lomas. Both were wearing olive green jackets at the time of their disappearance.

Heavy rains in the area in the last few hours caused a significant increase in the river's flow, which could have caused them to be swept away by the current.

Search operation

The search operation, in which around one hundred people are participating, including members of the emergency services and volunteers, is extending along the entire course of the river Fahala and also at its mouth, given the possibility that the water currents may have carried them several kilometres. It is being coordinated from the command post at the Guardia Civil headquarters in the municipality.

It involves the Guardia Civil, Local Police officers, Civil Protection volunteers, members of the Malaga provincial fire brigade (CPB) and other resources activated by the town hall. The local council in Alhaurín el Grande has confirmed that the town's emergency plan will remain active as long as necessary and has asked the public to be cautious, reminding them of the dangers of attempting to cross rivers or streams during heavy rainfall.