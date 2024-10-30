Watch as a waterspout sweeps along the Costa del Sol

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 14:22 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The 'Dana' isolated high level depression has manifested itself mainly in the form of storms that leave rain, sometimes heavy, as happened yesterday, as well as hail, lightning and thunder. But it also manifests itself in the form of strong winds, as is the case today on the Costa del Sol. In fact, Malaga Airport has already measured a maximum wind gust of 54 km/h.

In addition to the above, there have been waterspouts, such as the one that was seen this morning, at around 8.40am, off the coast of Arroyo de la Miel in Benalmádena, as can be seen in the video uploaded to the social media by the gardening company A&J Gardens.

Basically, this meteorological phenomenon occurs when warm, moist air rises rapidly over the water, rotating as the winds change direction at different heights. They connect with the sea and can be dangerous to boats at sea, but rarely come ashore. When they do, they can be as destructive as tornadoes.

Waterspouts are similar in operation to other phenomena, such as sand and land whirlwinds, which are often observed on beaches, although the waterspout is more intense.