Félix Palacios / SUR
Warm &#039;terral&#039; wind will bring highs of up to 35C to Costa del Sol this week
Weather

Warm 'terral' wind will bring highs of up to 35C to Costa del Sol this week

On Wednesday and Thursday, strong westerly gusts are also expected along the coast of Malaga province

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 09:24

This month of October will begin with warm temperatures for the time of year on the Costa del Sol and in Malaga. In fact, on Wednesday 2nd, the warm 'terral' wind is expected to return to the province. According to José Luis Escudero, local weather expert and author of the SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos' (storms and lightning), this meteorological phenomenon is expected in the usual areas of Malaga province: "the temperature in the city will be between 33 and 34C. In the other areas where the westerly wind comes in, the temperature will be between 33 and 35C", he said. "The areas of the province where the terral does not blow in, the maximum temperatures will also be above average," he warned.

Escudero pointed out that on the 4 September the province recorded a similar episode of autumn terral which caused temperatures to peak at 35.8C on that occasion

This week it will last until Thursday, although on that day "the maximum temperatures will not be as high as those of Wednesday", he reassured. On both Thursday and Friday the forecast also predicts strong westerly gusts of wind on the coast of Malaga and the Alboran Sea. The maximum temperature for the month since records have been kept was reached on 22 October 2014 when the thermometer at Malaga Airport registered 36.3C, the weather expert pointed out.

A weakened anticyclone in Andalucía

In Andalucía, a weakened anticyclone will influence the weather in the region, with stable weather and temperatures of around 30 degrees, according to Spain's state weather agency Aemet. However, weak precipitation is not ruled out for Wednesday and Thursday, which could be most notable in Jaén, Granada and Cordoba.

Highs will be slightly above 30C while lows will be between 16 and 17 degrees. From Thursday onwards, temperatures will gradually decrease due to the effects of wind and humidity.

This was confirmed by the Aemet delegate in Andalucía, Juan de Dios del Pino, who maintains that on Friday this anticyclone will move away. For the rest of the weekend, clear skies will prevail on Saturday and Sunday.

Del Pino pointed out that, from Wednesday onwards, the wind will blow light-moderate in the interior of the region, while in the area of the Strait of Gibraltar, and the coast of Malaga, Granada and Almeria, it will blow moderate-strong.

