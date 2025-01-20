Two Costa del Sol women among six finalists for best restaurant staff in Spain

Manu Balanzino Malaga Monday, 20 January 2025, 13:42 Compartir

Two women from Malaga are finalists for the best head waitress award at the 23rd annual Madrid Fusión, which will be held from 27 to 29 January. It is just the second year, the 'sala revelación award' (best head waitress award) will be handed out at the gastronomy summit, which aims to recognise the work of young professionals in dining rooms and restaurants throughout Spain.

Malaga province will be represented by two candidates: Andrea Martín, from Tragatá Malaga, the restaurant of Benito Gómez, who has another location in Ronda, close to his restaurant Bardal with two Michelin stars; and Pilar Navajas, from La Milla, a luxury beach bar located on Nagüeles beach (Marbella) under the management of Luis Miguel Menor and César Morales. La Milla group is currently expanding and is working to open a new restaurant on El Dedo beach, in Malaga east, near El Tintero.

Of the six finalists for this year's best head waiter award, five are women, showing the growing prominence of women in the management of restaurants throughout Spain. "More Spanish restaurants have women at the head of the dining room or as sommeliers," the organisers of Madrid Fusión said.

Martín and Navajas compete alongside four other finalists: Camino Estrada, from the restaurant Ansils (Huesca); Martín Juncal, from Ca l'Enric (Gerona); Eli Gomes, from the Manero Group (Alicante and Madrid); and Felicia Guerra, from Ausiàs (Pedreguer, Alicante).

The award will be presented on Wednesday 29 January, during the closing day of Madrid Fusión, following a secret ballot.