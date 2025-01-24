These are the locations of the new DGT speed cameras that have been installed on Malaga's roads

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Friday, 24 January 2025, 14:56 Compartir

The two new speed cameras installed by Spain's Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) are now up and running in Malaga city. During the first month since their installation, all offenders who get 'caught' will receive a warning letter with no penalty. However, starting from the end of February, speeding fines will be issued as per usual.

A section control (which requires not exceeding a certain speed over a certain distance) has been activated to reinforce safety at a black spot on the city's road network. It is on the MA-20 (Ronda Oeste) before reaching the false tunnel of Carlos Haya, in the direction of Málaga Este.

80 km/h is the speed limit registered by the new camera before the Carlos Haya tunnel.

Between kilometre points 9.3 and 10.3 (i.e. one kilometre), the maximum speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour cannot be exceeded. This area registers numerous accidents every year due to collisions and speeding - an issue that will hopefully be reduced by the new measure.

Campanillas

The second speed control point has been placed on the A-7054 regional road, in the Campanillas area heading in the direction of Pizarra, specifically at kilometre point 3.5, which is close to the Famadesa factory at Camino de Santa Inés, 71. The area has a speed limit of 50km/h, as it is an urban route.

50 km/h is the speed limit of the Campanillas speed camera, located on the A-7054, near the Famadesa factory.

The DGT stated that these new speed cameras are signposted on the road and published on the DGT website, together with all other such devices. In addition, their locations have been made available to operators so that they can include them in their car navigation systems.

There are several other machines that are already functioning or will start to do so soon, bringing the total to almost 30 in the province in the short term. On Malaga's San Rafael road, two more cameras have been in operation since mid-January. They are at kilometre number 113 on the road, near Cortijo de Torres and the Victoria Kent local train station. One device has been placed in each direction of the road, allowing a maximum speed of 50km/h.

The DGT has put 24 new speed cameras across the whole country just this month: 17 fixed and 7 road stretch ones, as announced yesterday by Fernando Grande-Marlaska, head of Spain's interior ministry, during his visit to the Centro de Denuncias Automatizadas in León.

The 24 devices are distributed across the north, east and south of the peninsula, more specifically in the provinces of A Coruña, Asturias, Lugo, Ourense, Pontevedra, Almeria, Malaga, Granada and in the Levante region in Alicante and Valencia.