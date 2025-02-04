Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Pair charged after being arrested in Malaga for stealing batteries from transport lorries
Crime

The thieves were discovered by Local Police officers during an undercover patrol on Malaga's Guadalhorce business park

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 4 February 2025, 17:30

Officers from Malaga's Local Police force arrested two individuals, 19 and 20, after catching them stealing batteries from lorries belonging to a transport company. The incident happened on Thursday 30 January on the city's Guadalhorce business park. The offenders were taken to the police headquarters to later be placed in the hands of the courts.

At 3.20am on 30 January, plain-clothed police officers saw a car driving between vehicles in the wrong direction. The vehicle then headed towards Calle Hermanas Bronte, where it stopped next to a lorry.

The officers, who were on duty in an unmarked car, turned the vehicle's lights on and detained the alleged offenders. According to the police, the perpetrators' hands and clothes were covered with grease.

After carrying out the mandatory security search of the persons, during which they didn't find anything suspicious, the officers then inspected the vehicle. It was on the back seat and in the boot that the police discovered a cold cutter and four batteries with the terminals in place and the cables cut.

While another patrol guarded the individuals, the undercover officers went to Calle Hemingway, where they discovered that a total of seven lorries from the same transport company had had their batteries removed with force. The three other batteries were not found.

