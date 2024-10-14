A week of tropical nights forecast on the Costa del Sol with unusual temperatures for October

Almudena Nogués Malaga Monday, 14 October 2024, 14:04 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

There is new hope this week for Malaga province's reservoirs. Aemet has this Monday afternoon and early Tuesday activated a yellow level warning due to the risk of downpours of up to 25mm. The 'risk' alert covers the coastal strip of the province including Malaga city and the Costa del Sol, the Guadalhorce valley and Axarquia area. The warning concentrates on this afternoon, from 6pm until midnight with downpours possible until 6am on Tuesday. But the rain will not be the only thing to watch out for. It will also be warm, especially the minimum temperatures. The data is striking and unusual for the time of year. According to Spain's state weather agency (Aemet), places such as Malaga city or Torremolinos will record tropical nights in the middle of October with the mercury not dropping below 20C.

As Malaga meteorology expert José Luis Escudero - author of the SUR weather blog 'Tormentas y Rayos' - explained, the origin of this phenomenon is to be found in a very humid and warm subtropical air mass caused by the remains of Hurricane Leslie. Its mark will be noticed on the thermometers, especially the nighttime lows. Today the mercury is not expected to drop below around 20C in Malaga city and coastal areas such as Torremolinos. This figure - the highest in the Andalucía along with that expected in Almeria province - will remain much the same throughout the week with the exception of Thursday and Friday, when nighttime temperatures could drop slightly to 16-18 degrees.

In climatology, the so-called 'tropical nights' are those in which the minimum temperature does not fall below 20C. This is a common phenomenon during most nights in the summer months, which meet this requirement. What is not normal is to have them - and in a sustained manner - during autumn, as is the case here.

The highs, meanwhile, will range between 22 and 28 degrees in Malaga city during this third week of October. The warmest day is expected next Sunday, when the mercury could reach 28C.