Malaga, Costa del Sol and Axarquia on alert for heavy rain today

Water kicked up by a car on the A-7 motorway this morning in Cancelada.

Aemet has activated a yellow warning for this Monday, with the risk of downpours of up to 15mm in one hour. The areas affected are the coastal strip of the province which includes Malaga city and the Costa del Sol, the Guadalhorce valley and Axarquia.

In reality the forecast has already been fulfilled, although for the moment only in the area between Estepona and Marbella, where more than 27 l/m2 have been collected this morning in one hour, between 7am to 8am. This figure is already close to the amber threshold.

The warning, which has a high level of probability (40 to 70% chance of it happening), puts the focus on this evening, from 6pm until midnight.

Spain's state weather agency Aemet has extended the warning to tomorrow, Tuesday 15 October, although only during the early hours of the morning: from midnight to 6am. The areas are the same as today.

On Wednesday there is also a high probability that rain will continue in Malaga province, although for the moment there are no active warnings.