Watch as sudden downpour turns A-7 motorway into lake during early morning rush hour on the Costa del Sol

Ignacio Lillo / María Arrabal
Malaga
Monday, 14 October 2024, 09:57
Parts of the A-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol were turned into a lake pool early this Monday morning, 14 October, where the numerous vehicles that were already on the road were forced to pass through the flooding with water over their wheels, causing large waves.
This was the unexpected scene at around 7.30am between Cancelada, in Estepona, and San Pedro Alcántara, in Marbella, according to images that have already been shared by several users on social networks.
Fuerte tormenta sorprende a #Marbella, con importantes balsas de agua en la calzada. Máxima precaución si tenéis que circular por la #A7 en sentido #SanPedro o evitadlo en la medida de lo posible.— Storm Málaga (@Storm_Malaga) October 14, 2024
Video: Salvador Guzmán pic.twitter.com/tBnaYZCYLb
The videos surfaced as the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur monitoring network measured an accumulated rainfall of 27mm in one hour at the Guadalmansa dam (one of the three reservoirs that make up the La Concepción transfer), specifically between 7am and 8am. This figure is still at the yellow threshold, but very close to the amber warning (from 30mm).
The nearby La Concepción reservoir received almost 14mm in the same hour, the same amount as the municipality of Pujerra, in the Serranía de Ronda. In the rest of the western part of the province it also rained, but the accumulated rainfall was lower, for example 7.5mm in Ronda.
