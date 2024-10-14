Watch as sudden downpour turns A-7 motorway into lake during early morning rush hour on the Costa del Sol

Ignacio Lillo / María Arrabal Malaga Monday, 14 October 2024, 09:57 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Parts of the A-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol were turned into a lake pool early this Monday morning, 14 October, where the numerous vehicles that were already on the road were forced to pass through the flooding with water over their wheels, causing large waves.

This was the unexpected scene at around 7.30am between Cancelada, in Estepona, and San Pedro Alcántara, in Marbella, according to images that have already been shared by several users on social networks.

Fuerte tormenta sorprende a #Marbella, con importantes balsas de agua en la calzada. Máxima precaución si tenéis que circular por la #A7 en sentido #SanPedro o evitadlo en la medida de lo posible.



Video: Salvador Guzmán pic.twitter.com/tBnaYZCYLb — Storm Málaga (@Storm_Malaga) October 14, 2024

The videos surfaced as the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur monitoring network measured an accumulated rainfall of 27mm in one hour at the Guadalmansa dam (one of the three reservoirs that make up the La Concepción transfer), specifically between 7am and 8am. This figure is still at the yellow threshold, but very close to the amber warning (from 30mm).

The nearby La Concepción reservoir received almost 14mm in the same hour, the same amount as the municipality of Pujerra, in the Serranía de Ronda. In the rest of the western part of the province it also rained, but the accumulated rainfall was lower, for example 7.5mm in Ronda.